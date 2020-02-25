CHARLESTON, S.C. — Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg said Russia wants Sen. Bernard Sanders to win the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination because it will increase the chances that President Trump wins a second term.

“I think that Donald Trump thinks it would be better if he were president, I don’t think so,” Mr. Bloomberg said in the 10th presidential debate. “That is why Russia is helping you get elected.”

Mr. Bloomberg was alluding to recent reports that Mr. Sanders was briefed by officials at the fact that Russia favored him in the Democratic race.

Mr. Sanders countered that if elected president he will be no friend of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“Hey Mr. Putin, if I am president of the United States, trust me you are not going to interfere in any more elections,” he said.

