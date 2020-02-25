CHARLESTON, S.C. — Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg said Tuesday he is concerned that marijuana is damaging the brains of the nation’s youth.

Mr. Bloomberg said that he supports decriminalizing the possession of marijuana, but said that the federal government should go slow when it comes to all-out legalization.

“They haven’t done enough research and the evidence so far is worrisome,” Mr. Bloomberg said in the Democratic presidential debate here in South Carolina. “Until we know the science, it is not sensible to push ahead.”

Mr. Bloomberg was making his second appearance on the debate stage.

