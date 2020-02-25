Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Tuesday it’s “foolish” for Republicans to speculate which Democratic presidential hopeful is the easiest to beat in November, adding the field has moved too far to the left as a whole.

“I think it is going to be a contested general election. There is a lot of energy on both sides,” the Kentucky Republican told reporters.

“It looks like moderate Democrats are an endangered species, or may have disappeared already,” he said.

He would not comment specifically on Democratic front-runner Sen. Bernard Sanders of Vermont, a self-declared democratic socialist. Mr. McConnell said he would leave it to Democrats to choose their candidate.

“There is not a whole lot of difference between any of them. They all look pretty much the same to me,” Mr. McConnell said, adding they’re all “very far to the left.”

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.