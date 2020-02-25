The political leanings at major universities clearly favor Democratic presidential hopefuls. Nearly 99% of contributions from employees at “Big 10” universities go to Democrats, according to an analysis by College Fix, a right-leaning education news site. These schools are located in critical battleground states such as Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, Ohio and Michigan.

“Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders and Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren together collected over 60 percent of the nearly $1.2 million donated to presidential candidates by employees of Big Ten Conference schools since 2018,” the analysis reports.

“According to data from the Federal Elections Commission, Sanders, a self-described democratic socialist, led the 2020 presidential field among Big Ten donors, bringing in $383,000, or 32.2% of all conference contributions. Warren finished a close second, collecting $336,000, or 28.2% of all contributions,” the research said.

Democrats Pete Buttigieg received $20,641, or 20.3% while Joe Biden brought in $6,144 — or 6.5%.

And the incumbent? Republican President Trump collected $16,000 from the schools, which is 1.4% of total contributions.

The University of Michigan was the most politically active school based on contributions, with its employees donating $163,000. The University of Minnesota was ranked second with $140,000 followed by the University of Wisconsin-Madison with $127,000.The least politically active campus as measured by campaign contributions was the University of Nebraska, whose employees only contributed a total of $19,500.

