LAS VEGAS (AP) - A49-year-old Nevada state prison inmate has been sentenced to over four years in federal prison for threatening to kill a federal judge and members of the judge’s family.

David Jerry Paule was sentenced Monday to 51 months in prison after previously pleading guilty to one count of a three-count indictment.

Because the judge who was threatened is assigned to federal courts in Nevada, the case was handled by a federal judge from Washington state and by federal prosecutors from California.

According to court documents, Paule was imprisioned in Nevada when he threatened a judge in three letters in 2017 while demanding that the judge reinstate a lawsuit that had been dismissed by under a 2016 settlement by Paule and other parties.

Paule is serving multiple life terms as an habitual criminal offender at the High Desert State Prison in Clark County.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC.