CHARLESTON, S.C. — Former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg said if Sen. Bernard Sanders of Vermont listened to House members from competitive districts than he would realize that they are running away from his far-left vision.

Mr. Buttigieg said the price tag on this Medicare for All plan has been a moving target, and that if Mr. Sanders is the party’s nominee then GOP Rep. Kevin McCarthy will rise to become speaker of the House and Democrats will not be able to flip the Senate.

“Not only is this a way to get Donald Trump re-elected, we have a House to worry about, we have a Senate to worry about,” Mr. Buttigieg said.

“You might want to check with the people who actually turned the House blue, 40 Democrats, who are not running on your platform, they are running away from your platform as fast as they can.”

Mr. Sanders defended his health care plan, saying that his plan would actually reduce the overall amount that most people pay for their insurance.

“Medicare for All will save money!” Mr. Sanders said.

Mr. Buttigieg is trying to make up ground here in South Carolina ahead of the primary on Saturday, while Mr. Sanders is seeking to build on the momentum from his landslide victory in Nevada over the weekend.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.