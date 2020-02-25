PHOENIX (AP) - A Phoenix man charged with killing his wife, two of his daughters and a family friend last year has been sentenced to life in prison.

Prosecutors say Austin Smith was sentenced Tuesday after reaching a plea agreement in the case.

A judge sentenced Smith to natural life in prison for four counts of murder in the first degree, 12 years for attempted murder, 15 years for aggravated assault and 7 ½ years for aggravated assault.

All of the sentences will be served consecutively.

According to a police report, Smith believed his wife was having an affair.

Officers responded to a shooting call at Smith’s home last April and found the bodies of his 29-year-old wife and two of his daughters - ages 5 and 7.

Police say Smith’s wife and the youngest daughter both died from gunshot wounds while the older girl died from blunt force trauma.

Officers also found the couple’s 3-year-old daughter hiding under the bed and uninjured.

Police said Smith went to an apartment and encountered a 46-year-old man who was a family friend.

The man told Smith he was crazy to think his wife would cheat on him and Smith fatally shot him, according to police.

Smith was stopped by police a short distance away and taken into custody without incident.

