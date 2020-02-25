Hours ahead of a televised South Carolina debate, Democratic White House hopefuls are being pressed by liberal activists to address President Trump’s reshaping of the federal judiciary.

Michael Keegan, president of the progressive People for the American Way, said Justice Sonia Sotomayor’s recent warning of political favoritism in court decisions highlights the number of “ultra-conservative” judges Mr. Trump has appointed to the federal bench.

Justice Sotomayor dissented in a recent 5-4 ruling suggesting Republican appointees to the bench have favored the president in court rulings.

“This observation clarifies how Trump’s appointments of ultra-conservative judges and efforts to bend the justice system to his will have become an urgent crisis. The next president must share this sense of urgency and have a plan to restore fairness to our courts,” said Mr. Keegan.

The push from advocates comes after Mr. Trump tweeted Monday that Justice Sotomayor — and Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg — should recuse themselves from matters dealing with his administration.

Justice Ginsburg had called Mr. Trump a “faker” during the 2016 election and later had to apologize for her comment.

“This is a terrible thing to say. Trying to “shame” some into voting her way? She never criticized Justice Ginsberg when she called me a “faker”. Both should recuse themselves…on all Trump, or Trump related, matters! While “elections have consequences”, I only ask for fairness, especially when it comes to decisions made by the United States Supreme Court!” the president tweeted.

