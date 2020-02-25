Senate Democrats blocked two bills Tuesday aimed at criminalizing the failure to give medical aid to babies born after a failed abortion, as well as banning some abortions after 20 weeks, displaying their support for unlimited abortion rights.

One of the measures, sponsored by Sen. Lindsey Graham, South Carolina Republican, would have imposed criminal penalties, including a fine or a possible five-year prison term, for medical providers who perform abortions after a fetus reaches five months gestation.

The bill, which Mr. Graham has pushed for several years, included exceptions for pregnancy complications that threaten the pregnant person’s life or if a pregnancy is the result of rape or incest.

The vote rejecting to move forward with the 20-week ban was 53- to 44.

Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Sen. Bob Casey of Pennsylvania were two Democrats that voted with Republicans.

Sen. Susan Collins of Maine and Sen. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, two moderate Republicans, bucked their party and voted with Democrats to block the bill.

Sixty votes were needed to advance the legislation.

The senators vying for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination did not cast their votes on the measure.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Massachusetts Democrat, Sen. Bernie Sanders, Vermont Independent, and Sen. Amy Klobuchar, Minnesota Democrat, are all expected to be in South Carolina Tuesday night for a primary debate ahead of the Palmetto state’s primary on Saturday.

The three lawmakers have been vocal about protecting a woman’s right to choose but missed Tuesday afternoon’s vote. Their offices did not return a request for comment.

Similarly, the other bill was blocked 56 to 41.

Sen. Ben Sasse, Nebraska Republican, had introduced that measure, which required health care workers to give medical care to a baby born alive after a botched abortion, ensuring the child is admitted to a hospital. If they fail to act, they would have faced a fine or prison time.

Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, Kentucky Republican, said the two bills gave senators a chance to take a “clear moral stand,” suggesting the GOP leader wanted to put Democrats on the record for abortion restrictions he called “morally straightforward.”

Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer said the measures were only aimed at energizing the Republicans’ far-right base.

“Priorities in the Senate are way out of line,” the New York Democrat said, adding the chamber should be working on legislation dealing with election security, background checks for firearms and dealing with the coronavirus.

“It’s a play to the hard-right base. The American people don’t support it,” Mr. Schumer said.

• Jeff Mordock contributed to this report.

