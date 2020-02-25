Senate Republicans said Tuesday Attorney General William P. Barr is set to make internal reforms to the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) process, but the details are still up in the air.

“He’s going to do internal attorney general regulation changes, which he has the power to do,” said Senate Judiciary Chairman Lindsey Graham, South Carolina Republican. “I’ll let you talk to him about what they are.”

Mr. Barr met with Senate Republicans for a closed-door lunch meeting in which he tried to sell them on his proposed FISA reforms. He did not speak with reporters as he left the lunch.

Three key FISA provisions are scheduled to sunset on March 14 without legislative action.

The provisions include a controversial records program that gathers metadata on domestic text messages and phone calls; a roving wiretap provision that allows the FBI to wiretap phone numbers not named in a warrant, and a lone-wolf provision that allows the court to issue a warrant without tying a suspect to a terrorist organization.

Senate Republicans are deeply skeptical of the FISA process in the wake of Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz’s damning report on the FBI’s warrant application for Trump campaign figure Carter Page.

Mr. Page was not discussed during the attorney general’s meeting with lawmakers, according to Senators in the room.

Republicans aren’t exactly clear on what legislation they are willing to vote on.

Sen. Thom Tillis, North Carolina Republican, is doubtful there is time to make reforms before the deadline.

“I think generally speaking there is a bipartisan consensus that we have to do some extension,” he told reporters.

Mr. Graham said the attorney general appeared to be in favor of a House bill that will give a three-year extension to the FISA provisions.

“[Mr. Barr is] going to some things that he can do that’s not exclusive,” Mr. Graham said. “There might be some statutory changes that we can make in the future to how you use foreign intelligence surveillance on Americans.”

Sen. Ted Cruz, Texas Republican, also said Mr. Barr is considering several FISA changes.

“He was discussing a number of reforms he was working on within the Department of Justice in response to the inspector general and the very significant abuses we saw,” he said. “I’ll let him make his own announcements.”

The House will be marked in the House Judiciary Committee Wednesday afternoon.

