U.S. stocks slid again Tuesday as the tally of coronavirus cases approached 1,000 in South Korea and 100 in Iran, where even a deputy health minister in charge of the response caught the virus.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down more than 300 points at lunchtime after the worst session in two years on Monday.

Investors are coming to terms with the global spread of the coronavirus from China, which causes an illness known as COVID-19.

Even as China sees progress in taming the virus, hotspots on multiple continents are struggling to contain it.

Italy said it is up to 283 cases, while a state-run news outlet said Iran’s deputy health minister, Iraj Harirchi, contracted the coronavirus while coordinating the response. It is unclear how he was infected, though he was seen mopping his brow during a press conference Monday.

South Korean leaders planned to beef up containment measures as cases reached 977 in their country Tuesday. Eleven people have died.

Most of the cases are centered on the southeastern city of Daegu and the surrounding province, though the capital city of Seoul has reported cases.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention told travelers to avoid nonessential travel to South Korea, prompting U.S. airlines to waive cancellation fees for trips to Seoul.

The U.S. has only seen 14 cases — a dozen travel-related ones and two from human transmission — plus three dozen infections in passengers repatriated from the Diamond Princess cruise ship in Japan.

Health Secretary Alex Azar defended the administration’s “aggressive” measures to contain the virus, citing unprecedented efforts to restrict travelers from China and its pursuit of a vaccine. At the same time, he told senators to brace for additional cases.

“We cannot hermetically seal off the United States to a virus,” Mr. Azar told the Senate Appropriations Committee.

President Trump told Congress he plans to spend up to $2.5 billion to combat the disease, requesting $1 billion in new funding and authority to redirect $500 million from appropriations for fighting Ebola. He also plans to tap funding from other accounts.

Some Democrats said the request appeared to rob from critical programs or low-balled the amount needed. They also complained about proposed cuts to critical health programs in Mr. Trump’s fiscal 2021 budget plan.

“It’s absurd to me you’re proposing cuts at the same time you’re proposing a supplemental on the same topic,” Sen. Brian Schatz, Hawaii Democrat, told Mr. Azar.

Senate Republicans who attended a closed-door briefing on the virus said Mr. Trump’s request appears to be good enough for now.

“If it is not enough, we’ll appropriate some more. We have to have a balance here. Ten days ago, we had 14 cases in the United States, and today we have 14,” Senate Health Committee Chairman Lamar Alexander said.

Sen. Bill Cassidy, Louisiana Republican, said the administration is “on top of this” even as the U.S. braces for more cases.

“It’s gonna spread,” Mr. Cassidy said. “And ultimately it may get to our country, in fact, it probably will.”

“The hope is we can push it off,” he added, as the U.S. develops a vaccine and other resources to mitigate its impact.

Other senators complained that they’re getting conflicting information.

Sen. John Kennedy, Louisiana Republican, exploded Tuesday at acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf after he was unable to detail projections for the virus’ trajectory in the U.S.

“You’re supposed to keep us safe, and the American people deserve some straight answers on the coronavirus. And we’re not getting them,” Mr. Kennedy said.

Mr. Wolf said he’s taking his cues from Mr. Azar’s agency and that’s where Mr. Kennedy must seek answers.

Later Tuesday, Mr. Kennedy told Mr. Azar that Mr. Wolf seemed to believe a vaccine could be developed within a month and a half.

The health secretary said that’s impossible, and it would take up to a year.

“Maybe you ought to talk to the secretary of Homeland Security before he spreads that too far,” Mr. Kennedy said.

Amid fears of broader transmission, scientists are trying to appraise the situation at the epicenter in China and which of its containment measures worked.

China has reported over 77,000 cases, mainly around the city of Wuhan in Hubei Province, and over 2,600 deaths.

Bruce Aylward, who led the World Health Organization’s team in China, praised the government’s “differentiated approach” to the outbreak, using stringent lockdown measures in Wuhan and other methods elsewhere to avoid exhausting its resources.

He highlighted the public’s “collective action” against the outbreak, and the government’s ability to redirect its vast machinery toward the fight.

He said other countries need to be ready to handle the virus on a massive scale.

“You’ve got to be shifting toward readiness, rapid-response thinking,” Dr. Aylward said.

• Stephen Dinan contributed to this report.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.