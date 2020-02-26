By - Associated Press - Wednesday, February 26, 2020

GEORGETOWN, Texas (AP) - Two police officers were injured and a suspect was killed after a shooting late Tuesday in Texas, authorities said.

Georgetown police officers responded to a possible burglary call shortly after 11 p.m. Tuesday and a person opened fire on them, police said. One officer was struck in the legs and another officer was struck in the foot, police said.

Georgetown police said the officers returned fire and killed the suspect.

The police officers are in stable condition and are expected to recover, police said.

