Veteran ABC News correspondent David Wright was suspended Wednesday after he was caught in a Project Veritas undercover sting declaring that he was a socialist and referring to President Trump as “this f—ing president.”

In a statement, an ABC spokesperson also said that Mr. Wright, who has worked for the network since 2000, would no longer cover political stories upon his return.

“Any action that damages our reputation for fairness and impartiality or gives the appearance of compromising it harms ABC News and the individuals involved,” said the email statement. “David Wright has been suspended, and to avoid any possible appearance of bias, he will be reassigned away from political coverage when he returns.”

The latest Project Veritas video, part of its #Expose series on major news organizations, showed Mr. Wright on hidden-camera footage in New Hampshire for the Feb. 11 primary at what appeared to be a cocktail party, along with ABC producer Andy Fies.

Asked if he considered himself a “democratic socialist,” Mr. Wright replied, “Oh, yeah. More than that, I consider myself a socialist.”

“I think there should be national health insurance,” Mr. Wright said on the video. “I’m totally fine with reining in corporations. I think there are too many billionaires, and I think there’s a wealth gap. That’s a problem.”

He also expressed frustration with the media’s coverage of elections, saying the focus was too often on the “flavor of the month thing, flavor of the week,” and Mr. Trump.

“We’re in this awkward moment where—and created by this awkward moment, we have this f—ing president, and we can’t figure out how to challenge him,” Mr. Wright said.

At the same time, he said the broadcast media often fails to give Mr. Trump the credit he deserves.

“We don’t hold him to account. We also don’t give him credit for what things he does do,” Mr. Wright said. “Again, I think, some of that, at least in the place that I work and the places like it, is that with Trump, we’re interested in three things. We’re interested in the outrage of the day, the investigation, and the palace intrigue of who’s backstabbing whom. Beyond that, we don’t really cover the guy.”

