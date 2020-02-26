Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota on Wednesday said Sen. Bernard Sanders of Vermont would have trouble carrying her home state in a would-be general election match-up against President Trump in the fall.

“I think it would be really difficult for him in our state,” Ms. Klobuchar said on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe.” “The one person that wins hugely in our state is me.”

“My point last night was this … I’m the one with the track record of leading, where I bring in Republicans and independents,” she said, referring to Tuesday’s Democratic presidential debate in Charleston, South Carolina.

A Republican presidential candidate hasn’t carried Minnesota since 1972, though Mr. Trump came close in 2016.

Ms. Klobuchar is currently in fifth place in terms of delegates to the Democratic National Convention, though she pointed out that she’s in third place in the vote total over the first three contests.

She said Super Tuesday states such as Colorado, Utah, North Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia are open to supporting a more moderate candidate.

“Candidates like me that bring in moderate Republicans and independents,” she said.

Minnesota is also one of 14 states holding its presidential primary on Tuesday.

