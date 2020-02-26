Former Vice President Joseph R. Biden and Sen. Bernard Sanders of Vermont are tied for first place in Texas ahead of the state’s Democratic presidential primary on March 3, according to a survey released on Wednesday.

Mr. Biden and Mr. Sanders were tied at 24% apiece, followed by former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg at 17%, Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts at 14%, former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg at 10%, and Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota at 4%, according to the Progress Texas/Public Policy Polling poll.

Texas is the second-biggest prize in terms of delegates to the Democratic National Convention on Super Tuesday, behind California.

Mr. Bloomberg is skipping the first four contests, including the South Carolina primary on Saturday, and is banking on a strong performance in the March 3 states to propel his campaign forward.

The survey suggests that his presence on the Texas ballot is hurting Mr. Biden and helping Mr. Sanders, who Mr. Bloomberg has said cannot win in a general election match-up against President Trump.

Without Mr. Bloomberg as a choice, Mr. Biden led with 31% support, followed by Mr. Sanders at 25%, Ms. Warren at 17%, Mr. Buttigieg at 11%, and Ms. Klobuchar at 7%.

The former New York mayor also had the worst favorable/unfavorable split among the top six Democratic contenders, at 41% favorable/39% unfavorable.

Ms. Warren had the highest favorability rating, at 66%, and was followed by Mr. Biden at 64% and Mr. Sanders at 60%.

The Progress Texas/PPP survey of 1,045 likely Texas Democratic primary voters was taken on Monday and Tuesday and has a margin of error of plus or minus 3 percentage points.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.