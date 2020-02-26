The Democratic and Republican leaders of the House Armed Services Committee on Wednesday were critical of the administration’s latest plans to reprogram $3.8 billion from the Pentagon’s procurement and drug interdiction accounts to finance construction of President Trump’s southern border wall.

Reps. Adam Smith, Washington Democrat, and Mac Thornberry, Texas Republican, kicked off a House Armed Services Committee hearing on the Pentagon’s budget request with repeated shots at the White House’s latest plans to finance the wall.

“This is substituting the judgment of the administration for the judgment of Congress,” said Mr. Thornberry, the ranking member of the committee.

Bipartisan opposition to the diversion of defense dollars has been mounting on Capitol Hill after Mr. Trump has funneled nearly $10 billion from Defense Department accounts toward his wall over the last two years as he races to complete the wall by the November election.

“This is a deeper issue than the wall,” Mr. Thornberry said, “but I’m deeply concerned with the Congress’ role in national defense and whether that’s being overwritten.”

Lawmakers in both chambers have repeatedly claimed the president is stealing their power of the purse and shortchanging the troops.

Mr. Smith, the panel’s chairman, called the matter a “glaring issue” and claimed the move is “not in line” with the token National Defense Strategy.

“It is hard to understand why $3.8 billion was taken from this fiscal year’s budget when over $6 billion dollars taken from the department’s 2019 budget has not been disbursed,” he continued.

Both members recently sent a joint letter to the administration denying the request to move the finances, but it is unlikely to stop the reprogramming.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.