ELLSWORTH, Maine (AP) - Three brothers who fought with police officers in their dying grandmother’s hospital room have each been sentenced to a few days in jail.

Byron Grant, 35, Brighton Sawyer, 22, and Dirk Sawyer, 23, all pleaded guilty to refusing to submit and criminal mischief, the Bangor Daily News reported Tuesday.

Grant was sentenced Feb. 18 to seven days, and Dirk Sawyer was sentenced to two days. Brighton Sawyer was sentenced in December to serve 12 days. They were all ordered to pay a combined $1,180 in damages to Northern Light Maine Coast Hospital in Ellsworth.

The three men were arrested Jan. 20, 2019 after Brighton Sawyer allegedly threatened another driver as the three were driving to the hospital to visit their grandmother. The other driver thought he had been threatened with a gun, according to a police report. Police pursued the brothers inside the hospital to their grandmother’s room.

The brother’s grandmother died at the hospital two days afterward.

