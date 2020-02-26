Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer is calling for an investigation into President Trump’s nominee for director of national intelligence, Richard Grenell, accusing him of violating the Foreign Agents Registration Act.

In a letter Tuesday sent to the Justice Department, the New York Democrat said there’s been public reporting that Mr. Grenell failed to register as a foreign agent with the government of Hungary and Moldova.

Mr. Schumer also accused Mr. Grenell, who has served as Mr. Trump’s ambassador to Germany, of misleading Congress during his confirmation hearing about his past writings on the foreign policy concerning Moldova.

“If the reports regarding the nature of Mr. Grenell’s undisclosed work with foreign entities are accurate, he may be subject to potential civil and criminal liability as well as vulnerable to blackmail in his new position in the Intelligence Community,” Mr. Schumer wrote in the letter.

