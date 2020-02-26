DENVER (AP) — Colorado is close to becoming the 22nd U.S. state to abolish the death penalty.

House lawmakers on Wednesday approved a repeal bill and sent it to Democratic Gov. Jared Polis, who has pledged to sign it into law. It’s the sixth death penalty repeal effort in the state since 2009. The bill picked up some bipartisan support this year. It would not apply to three men on Colorado’s death row. But Polis has suggested he might consider clemency for them if it’s asked for.

