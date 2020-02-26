Recent editorials from Louisiana newspapers:

Feb. 23

The Advocate on revitalizing small towns in the state:

If you’re from Bogalusa, and of a certain age, you probably did not think of yourself as being from a rural area. After all, in 1960, more than 20,000 called it home and several thousand families were supported by the good wages at the local paper mill.

Those days are gone.

Bogalusa almost is. Its population is almost halved, according to figures from the U.S. Census Bureau; the paper mill employs only a few hundred; median incomes in the city are barely half what they are statewide.

The city struggled to pay its bills and the state appointed a financial administrator to make the politically difficult cuts or revenue increases to seek to balance the books.

Bogalusa is the largest town in “fiscal administration,” but far from the only one. Some have, like Bogalusa, seen population and thus tax base plummet; others have made bad big bets, like Sterlington, near Monroe, where an expensive recreation complex was expected to generate large amounts of money, and didn’t.

Many more towns are suffering from falling populations but have made many smaller bad decisions, like avoiding rate increases for services like water and sewer. Once those systems break down, as they famously did in St. Joseph in Tensas Parish - leading to an expensive state bailout - repairing the damage is nigh impossible.

These are only the fiscal implications and not the social ones. In the Mississippi and Red River deltas, parishes have hollowed out, leaving dreadfully poor families mired in multiple generations of poverty. Rural poverty is at 25%, ahead of urban parishes’ 19%.

Louisiana is trying to grapple with its rural crisis. Gov. John Bel Edwards appointed a task force on the issue - or, really, issues - that plague rural areas. Its head: Ben Nevers, a former state senator from Bogalusa.

Among other issues, it will have to look at the costs of infrastructure - maintaining streets and pipes. “The footprint is the same, but the people have left,” Bogalusa Mayor Wendy Perrette told this newspaper last year.

The mayor of Detroit could say the same things. Governing anywhere in America is difficult. But it’s going to get even harder as not only population but wealth is increasingly concentrating in urban areas. The governor is asking for bold and comprehensive plans from task force members.

Whatever the governor’s task force comes up with, we hope that it looks at issues beyond the silos of traditional government agencies, outdated political boundaries and unrealistic expectations of state bailouts and other assistance. Those won’t grow community in a way that will make small towns and rural farms more viable.

Feb. 23

The Houma Courier on funding for Louisiana Highway 1:

If any project is a prime candidate for federal money from something called the Infrastructure for Rebuilding America program, it’s La. 1 in Lafourche Parish.

Louisiana’s congressional delegation and local advocates are making a concerted push to secure about $150 million through the program. Last month, U.S. Rep. Steve Scalise, R-Metairie, whose southeast Louisiana district includes south Lafourche, met with high-ranking Trump administration officials to lobby for the money. And last week, the entire state congressional delegation sent a letter to U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao expressing their support for the project.

Specifically, lawmakers and local officials are seeking about $150 million from the $900 million federal grant program to elevate an 8.3-mile stretch of the two-lane highway from Golden Meadow to Leeville. The La. 1 Coalition, which is pushing for the grant, estimates elevating the stretch of road will cost $350 million. The state has already agreed to put up about $150 million in matching money, and Port Fourchon and private businesses have also pledged money.

Trump, whose administration announced the grant program earlier this year, has said he wants to upgrade America’s aging infrastructure. And this project would do that and more.

“LA 1 is the sole-access highway to America’s busiest intermodal energy port, Port Fourchon,” the lawmakers say in the letter. “Ensuring access to the port, which services over 90 percent of our nation’s offshore energy exploration and production, will directly support President Trump’s larger plan for American energy dominance.”

As it stands, this stretch of La. 1 is vulnerable to flooding even during high tides.

That’s unacceptable for a road that supports 16% of domestic crude oil production and America’s busiest energy port. Together, La. 1 and Port Fourchon are key to sending an average of $4.5 billion in Gulf of Mexico revenue to the U.S. Treasury every year. During peak months, an estimated 24,000 trucks travel the highway to and from the port, paying tolls on the Leeville Bridge, the first phase of the project, completed in 2011.

This could be a double-win for the Trump administration — rebuilding a crumbling highway that also helps achieve his goal of U.S. energy dominance. Approving this money should be a no-brainer.

Feb. 21

The (Lake Charles) American Press on managing veteran’s health:

The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs is advising veterans to manage their hypertension during the winter months. That’s good advice for both veterans and the population at large.

The VA noted that a change in routine, family visits, traveling, illnesses, holiday menus and financial concerns can all stop your best efforts at keeping high blood pressure under control. Drastic changes can put you at risk for heart attack or stroke.

Blood pressure is a measure that is placed on the arteries. As the heart pumps blood with oxygen and nutrients out to the body, it creates pressure in the arterial system, like a pipeline.

Risk factors for high blood pressure include a family history of high blood pressure; those who are African American; smoking; a diet high in salt and fried foods; overweight; diabetes, heart or kidney disease; increased stress; greater than two alcoholic drinks per day; sedentary lifestyle; and history of stroke or heart attack.

The VA also noted that people can have hypertension not know it, which why it is called a “silent killer.”

Here are some VA tips to help you control your blood pressure:

- Choose heart-healthy foods - select low-salt, low fat foods.

- Stay at a healthy weight - ask your health care provider how many calories to eat a day.

- Get up and get active - find activities you enjoy that can be done alone or with friends or family.

- Manage stress - make time to relax and enjoy life. Find time to laugh.

- Limit alcohol and quit smoking - men should have no more than two alcoholic drinks, and women one, per day.

