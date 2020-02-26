Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts on Wednesday won the endorsement of The Boston Globe ahead of the commonwealth’s presidential primary contest on Tuesday.

“Senator Warren sees corruption, including the influence of corporate money in elections and of lobbyists in the legislative process, as the gateway problem that impedes progress on crises plaguing both the country and the planet,” the paper’s editorial board said.

The endorsement said her “diagnosis of what ails the democratic process is sound,” and she pledged to the editorial board that she “would make battling corruption her signature legislative initiative before tackling any other.”

In December 2018, the editorial board had warned against a potential Warren bid but said in its endorsement that “she has proved us wrong and has shaped the course of the race for the better.”

Ms. Warren trailed Sen. Bernard Sanders of Vermont in Massachusetts by a point, according to a UMass Lowell poll released earlier this month. Massachusetts is one of 14 states holding a primary on Tuesday.

