MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. — House Majority Whip James Clyburn on Wednesday threw his muscle behind former Vice President Joseph R. Biden in the 2020 Democratic presidential race — giving his longtime friend a boost days out from the primary race here in his political backyard of South Carolina.

For Mr. Biden, the first-in-the-South contest is considered a must-win, and his last chance to convince voters that — despite his less than stellar campaign - he still has the depth of support — particularly in the black community, to stay competitive.

“I have known for a long time who I would vote for, but I had not decided whether or not to share it with the public, but I want the public to know that I am voting for Joe Biden, South Carolinians should be voting for Joe Biden,” Mr. Clyburn said in nearby North Charleston.

Mr. Clyburn, a black power broker in South Carolina and in Washington, said there is no one more committed to making “this country accessible and affordable to all.”

“I know Joe, we know Joe, but most importantly Joe knows us,” he said. “I can think of no one better suited, better prepared.

Mr. Biden has consistently led in the polls in South Carolina since he entered the race, thanks in large part to the support of black voters. But his polling support in the black community has been slipping.

Mr. Clyburn said he was also inspired by his late wife Emily, who died last year and was good friends with Mr. Biden, as well as members of the black community that were looking to him for guidance on how to vote.

