MCPHERSON, Kan. (AP) - A Kansas mobile home death that initially was deemed suspicious is now being investigated as a homicide.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation identified the victim Tuesday as 63-year-old Kelly Peterson. His body was found Monday in the mobile home where he lived in McPherson.

Police asked the KBI to assist with the investigation. The KBI said in a news release that there is no threat to the public but provided no explanation.

The agency is urging anyone with information to come forward.

