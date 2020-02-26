AKRON, Ohio (AP) - A man who admitted using a minivan to intentionally run down and kill a man and injure another last year has been sentenced to life in prison.

Daniel Shmigal, 28, of Akron, was sentenced Tuesday. He will have to serve 15 years before becoming eligible for parole.

Shmigal had pleaded guilty last week to murder and aggravated vehicular assault charges stemming from the March 17 incident in Akron.

When police arrived at the scene, they found the two victims, Derek Smith, 29, of Akron, and Charles Holden, 34, of Wooster. The two men were walking on the sidewalk when they were intentionally struck by Shmigal, authorities said.

Holden died from his injuries about a month after the incident. Smith suffered serious injuries but has since recovered, authorities said.

Prior to the incident, Shmigal had been arguing with his estranged wife about Smith, who is a friend of Shmigal’s wife. Officers arrested Shmigal at his wife’s apartment.

