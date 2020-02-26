HALETHORPE, Md. (AP) - Police in Maryland have identified a suspect accused of stabbing a 14-year-old boy outside of a restaurant last month, leaving him with life-threatening injuries.

Baltimore County police have warrants out for the arrest of Robert William Taylor Jr., 30, news outlets reported on Tuesday. He’s wanted for first-degree assault, according to the agency.

The teenage victim was admitted to a hospital in critical condition in late January. He was riding his bike outside of a Halethorpe shopping center when he got into an argument with Taylor, Baltimore County Police Department spokeswoman Jennifer Peach said.

Taylor is accused of following the boy to the side of a building without security cameras, then stabbing him with an unknown object before escaping, Peach added.

Peach said investigators don’t think Taylor and the victim knew each other.

