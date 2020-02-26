Michael Savage lashed out online at fellow conservative talk show host Rush Limbaugh Wednesday in light of the latter recently downplaying concerns about the deadly coronavirus.

The host of the syndicated “Savage Nation” radio show took to Twitter to strongly criticize Mr. Limbaugh over he remarks he made this week about the contagious respiratory disease.

Mr. Limbaugh, who was awarded the nation’s highest civilian honor this month, had said the “coronavirus is the common cold” and is being weaponized to “bring down” President Trump.

Mr. Savage subsequently tweeted that Mr. Limbaugh is “misinforming his listeners” by claiming the virus poses no threat to the U.S. and is only being magnified to hurt Mr. Trump.

“THIS IS WHAT HAPPENS WHEN SCIENCE ILLITERATES ARE GIVEN BIG MICROPOHONES! DESTROYS ALL CREDIBILITY OF CONSERVATIVE MEDIA,” Mr. Savage tweeted in capital letters.

In a separate tweet containing a link to a news report about the coronavirus, Mr. Savage wrote: “will someone please tell RUSH TO OPEN HIS EYES.”

The World Health Organization reported Wednesday that more than 80,000 cases of the coronavirus have been confirmed in 37 countries since the disease was discovered in December.

More than 2,700 people who have contracted the coronavirus have since died, according to the World Health Organization.

Mr. Trump is slated to speak on the outbreak from the White House later Wednesday.

Mr. Limbaugh, 69, revealed earlier this month that he was recently diagnosed with advanced lung cancer. Mr. Trump awarded him the Presidential Medal of Freedom the following day.

A message sent to “The Rush Limbaugh Show” inquiring about the host’s reaction to Mr. Savage’s remarks was not immediately answered Wednesday afternoon.

