BUTTE, Mont. (AP) - A judge entered a not guilty plea Wednesday on behalf of a Butte woman charged with stabbing a man to death last month.

District Judge Robert Whelan entered the plea for Susan Marie Criss, who is charged with deliberate homicide in the Jan. 20 death of Mark William Woodger, 49.

Criss‘ public defender said a neuropsychologist evaluated Criss on Jan. 31 and determined she wasn’t fit to assist in her own defense, The Montana Standard reported.

Whelan has already ordered Criss to undergo a mental health evaluation at the Montana State Hospital in Warm Springs and requested the evaluation be completed within 60 days.

Criss, 23, told investigators that Woodger was trying to hurt her baby and that he cut her arm before she grabbed the knife and stabbed him in the neck, court records said.

