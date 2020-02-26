EAST POINT, Ga. (AP) - A second teenager died as the result of a large brawl in Georgia that sparked a triple shooting, police said.

The teen who ran across the railroad tracks in East Point before collapsing Tuesday afternoon, died at a hospital, news outlets reported. Officers responded to the shooting near the East Point MARTA station, East Point police Capt. Allyn Glover said.

The first reported fatality was a teen found dead at the bottom of a foot bridge near the BuggyWorks parking lot.

The third wounded person later arrived at Grady Memorial Hospital for treatment. The extent of the victim’s injuries wasn’t released.

Police believe the victims were between the ages of 16 and 19. None have been publicly identified.

Witnesses told police the shooting was the result of a fight involving a large group of people. No arrests have been announced.

