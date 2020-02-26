CHICAGO (AP) - Two men and a woman fired nearly 20 shots into a convenience store on Chicago’s South Side, killing an 18-year-old woman and wounding four other people, police said.

The three walked up to Ali’s Minimart around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, looked inside and opened fire, Interim Police Superintendent Charlie Beck said. All three fired shots, apparently without saying a word, he said.

“We know of no conversation. … At this point, we don’t have a motive,” Beck said.

The three then sped off in a car.

Jaya Beemon, who apparently was shopping, was struck in the neck. She was pronounced dead at a hospital, the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office said.

The four who were wounded include an 18-year-old woman shot in the back and taken in critical condition to the University of Chicago Medical Center, the Chicago Tribune reported.

Also being treated at hospitals were a 17-year-old girl shot in the arm, chest and ankle, a 19-year-old man shot in the leg and taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, and a 63-year-old man shot in the leg and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was reported stable.

Last month, two gunmen fired into a barbershop on the West Side, wounding five people, including three children. An East Chicago, Indiana, man was arrested Sunday in connection with that shooting.

