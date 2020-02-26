Air Force Gen. Tod Wolters says the U.S. and its allies would do themselves a grave disservice if they neglect Russia’s improving anti-submarine warfare skills.

The head of U.S. European Command told lawmakers this week that Moscow isn’t slacking when it’s come to its submarines over the past few years; activity is up and their crews demonstrate “good order discipline.”

“We took note of the Russian undersea activity in the summer-fall of 2018 and compared it to what Russia executed in the summer of ‘19 [and] fall of ‘19, and what we saw was a 50% increase in the number of resources … that Russia committed to both those out of area submarine patrol operations,” he said Tuesday, Business Insider reported.

The officer said that Russia’s warned that neglecting the issue could cost the U.S. its “competitive edge” on that aspect of national security.

Gen. Wolters made it a point to highlight the efficacy of P-8 Poseidon sub-hunting aircraft and Norway’s contributions to global national security.

“What they contribute to overall maritime patrol activity has proven over time to be very, very successful,” he added, BI reported. “Norway has been a great contributor on the P-8 side of the house, and we see the effectiveness of that system. They are vital resources to improve our overall deterrence posture.”

