The Trump campaign said Wednesday it is expanding its effort to attract black voters, opening up 15 field offices in seven battleground states.

Campaign officials said the field offices, or community centers, will consist of five in Florida, three in North Carolina, two each in Ohio and Pennsylvania, and one each in Georgia, Michigan and Wisconsin.

“Team Trump is going where no other Republican campaigns have gone before to ensure that the President’s message is heard,” said campaign senior adviser Katrina Pierson. “President Trump has uplifted every community in America, regardless of race or creed, and we are working hard to make sure every voter knows the facts.”

She said the offices will promote the message that the administration “has delivered record-low minority unemployment rates, criminal justice reform, school choice, and the largest investment in [historically black colleges and universities] ever.”

“Our Black Voices for Trump Community Centers will make sure that black Americans hear the facts about President Trump, directly from our campaign,” she said.

Mr. Trump received about 8% of the black vote in 2016; a recent poll showed his approval rating among blacks at 14%.

