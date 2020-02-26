President Trump’s reelection campaign sued The New York Times for libel on Wednesday, saying the news organization falsely reported as fact a conspiracy with Russia.

The lawsuit, filed in the New York State Supreme Court, seeks to hold the news organization accountable for intentionally publishing false statements against Mr. Trump’s campaign.

Jenna Ellis, senior legal adviser to the campaign, said the Times falsely stated the campaign “had an ‘overarching deal’ with ‘Vladimir Putin’s oligarchy’ to ‘help the campaign against Hillary Clinton’ in exchange for ‘a new pro-Russian foreign policy, starting with relief from … economic sanctions.’”

“The statements were and are 100 percent false and defamatory,” Ms. Ellis said. “The complaint alleges The Times was aware of the falsity at the time it published them, but did so for the intentional purpose of hurting the campaign, while misleading its own readers in the process.”

The lawsuit targets an opinion article written in March 2019 by former executive editor Max Frankel under the headline “The Real Trump-Russia Quid Pro Quo.” The campaign is seeking millions of dollars in damages.

“The Times was well aware when it published these statements that they were not true,” the lawsuit states. “The Times’ own previous reporting had confirmed the falsity of these statements. But The Times published these statements anyway, knowing them to be false, and knowing it would misinform and mislead its own readers, because of The Times’ extreme bias against and animosity toward the campaign, and The Times’ exuberance to improperly influence the presidential election in November 2020.”

The eight-page complaint further alleges that The New York Times “has engaged in a systematic pattern of bias against the campaign, designed to maliciously interfere with and damage its reputation and seek to cause the organization to fail.”

The lawsuit argues that the liberal newspaper has long held a bias against Republicans, noting its chronic failure to endorse GOP presidential candidates.

“It is not entirely surprising that The Times would publish such a blatant false attack against the campaign,” the complaint states. “There is extensive evidence that The Times is extremely biased against the campaign, and against Republicans in general. This evidence includes, among other things, the fact that The Times has endorsed the Democrat in every United States presidential election of the past 60 years.

It said Mr. Frankel also described himself in an interview as “a Democrat with a vengeance.”

The campaign’s complaint says the Times already knew that the Russia allegations were false when Mr. Frankel’s article was published, because special counsel Robert Mueller’s issued a report on April 18, 2019, that found no collusion between Russia and the Trump campaign in 2016.

“Among other things, there was no ‘deal,’ and no ‘quid pro quo,’ between the campaign or anyone affiliated with it, and Vladimir Putin or the Russian government,” the lawsuit states.

More importantly, the lawsuit said, The Times had shown through its own reporting that the Russia allegations were false before Mr. Frankel’s article was published. But the complaint says the paper also knew “the Mueller Report was likely to exonerate the campaign” when the article appeared.

The lawsuit says the Trump campaign can prove “actual malice” by the Times. That’s a relatively difficult legal standard to prove, in which the plaintiff must show that a defendant published a false statement when the defendant either knew the information was false, or showed a “reckless disregard” for the truth.

