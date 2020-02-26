A major pollster offers a reality check for a certain Vermont senator who has his eye on the White House.

“Trump thumps Sanders in a head-to-head matchup. President Trump would KO Democrat front-runner Bernie Sanders if the 2020 presidential election were held today,” said a new Rasmussen Reports poll of likely voters released Wednesday.

The survey found Mr. Trump receiving 50% support among all likely U.S. voters compared to 43% who backed for Mr. Sanders.

In addition, the president wins 84% of the Republican vote. Mr. Sanders captures 75% of Democratic support — but the poll also found that nearly one-in-four Democratic voters — 22% — sided with Mr. Trump instead.

“Senior Democrats including many of Sanders‘ opponents for the presidential nomination argue that his socialist views are too radical for a general election,” the poll analysis said. “With Sanders‘ views getting a wider airing in recent days due to his front-runner status, these new findings suggest that’s true.

“Just two weeks ago, 51% of all voters considered it likely that any of the announced Democratic candidates could defeat Trump in the upcoming election,” the analysis said.

Mr. Trump has a double-digit lead over Mr. Sanders among men, but the two are tied among women voters, Rasmussen said. The president leads among voters in all age groups.

“Sanders picks up 60% of blacks. Trump leads among whites 54% to 39% and edges Sanders 48% to 44% among other minority voters,” the poll noted.

The survey of 1,000 likely voters was conducted Feb. 24-25.

