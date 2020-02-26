MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Madison police are investigating a shooting that left a young child injured.

Authorities say a child about four years old was shot in the foot Wednesday on the city’s east side.

Police Lt. Kipp Hartman said in a statement the child’s injury isn’t life threatening.

Hartman says police investigators have talked to everyone at the scene and there is no ongoing threat to the community. The investigation continues.

