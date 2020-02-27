Attorney General William Barr will speak at the annual National Catholic Prayer Breakfast month, the organization announced Thursday.

He will be joined by Rev. Charles J. Chaput, the Archbishop Emeritus of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Philadelphia, who will also speak at the event.

“Although these men have been called to very different vocations, they share a profound courage to live out their Catholic faith in the public square,” National Catholic Prayer Breakfast event chairman Mark Randall said of the two speakers. “In so doing, they have furthered the New Evangelization called for by Pope Saint John Paul II — which is so needed to overcome the culture of death.”

Mr. Barr will also receive the Christifideles Laici Award, created in 2019 by the National Catholic Prayer Breakfast to highlight the good works of laypersons who serve the church.

“Barr’s long history of dedicated public service and his commitment to the defense of the vulnerable and religious liberty make him a perfect person to receive the award,” the organization said in a statement.

The National Catholic Prayer Breakfast takes place each spring, bringing together more than 1,000 Catholic leaders to Washington, D.C. for a morning of prayer and speeches. It was founded in 2004.

This year’s event will be held on March 30 at 7:00 am at the Marriott Marquis in Washington, D.C. Other speakers are expected to be announced as the breakfast nears.

Past speakers at the breakfast include President George W. Bush, Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia and Vice President Michael Pence.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.