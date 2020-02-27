If a California lawmaker has his way, children’s stores will be a gender-free zone, with nothing labeled as meant for boys or girls.

It’s more than wanting to boost sales of GI Joe to girls and using state power to determine store layouts.

According to the text of the proposal posted by The Blaze, Assembly Bill 2826 requiring sex-neutral children’s sections of retail stores with at least 500 employees applies to childcare articles, toys and clothing “including under and outer garments.”

“A retail department store shall maintain one, undivided area of its sales floor where, if it sells childcare articles, all childcare articles, regardless of whether a particular item has traditionally been marketed for either girls or for boys, shall be displayed,” reads the text of the bill.

The bill is the brainchild of Assemblyman Evan Low, Silicon Valley and a member of the California Legislative LGBT Caucus who has been its chairman.

The text of Mr. Low’s bill further elaborates that “For purposes of this section … ‘Clothing’ means any wearing apparel, worn for any purpose, including under and outer garments, shoes, and accessories composed primarily of woven material.”

Sex-defined uses of clothing or toys is bad, the bill declares.

According to the Blaze, AB2826 declares in its description that “Keeping similar items that are traditionally marketed either for girls or for boys separated … incorrectly implies that their use by one gender is inappropriate.”

Should Mr. Low’s bill past, retailers who do not comply by Jan. 1, 2023 could be fined up to $1,000.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.