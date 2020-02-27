The Thursday morning crowd at the 2020 Conservative Political Action Conference applauded the absence of Sen. Mitt Romney of Utah, who was disinvited last month after crossing President Trump on an impeachment vote.

“Not having Mitt Romney at CPAC worked out just fine,” said American Conservative Union Chairman Matt Schlapp, prompting applause and a partial standing ovation from the crowd.

“You mean you would rather have Donald Trump here than Mitt Romney?” asked Rep. Mark Meadows, North Carolina Republican.

The crowd cheered.

Mr. Schlapp made a point last month of saying Mr. Romney would not be invited to the annual gathering of conservatives after the senator voted for witness testimony in Mr. Trump’s impeachment trial.

Mr. Romney ended up being the only Republican in the Senate who voted to convict Mr. Trump on one of the two impeachment articles — abuse of power — although both articles failed.

His office declined to comment on the “disinvitation.” Mr. Romney, the 2012 Republican presidential nominee, hasn’t attended CPAC since 2013.

