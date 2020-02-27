Hong Kong authorities said Friday they have taken a pet dog into quarantine over a positive coronavirus test, CNN reported.

The Hong Kong Agriculture, Fisheries and Conservation Department said in a statement that the animal gave a “weak positive” test for the COVID-19 virus.

The dog’s owner was infected with the new respiratory-disease virus and Hong Kong officials stressed that the “dog does not have any relevant symptoms.”

“At present, the AFCD does not have evidence that pet animals can be infected with COVID-19 virus or can be a source of infection to people,” the statement stresses.China’s official explanation for the origin of the coronavirus, though, was animal contamination from a food market in Wuhan.

The dog’s “weak positive” result came in tests from the dog’s mouth, nose and anal areas. Hong Kong officials said the animal will remain in quarantine until observation and/or further tests can answer whether “the dog has really been infected with the virus or this is a result of environmental contamination of the dog’s mouth and nose.”

