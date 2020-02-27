U.S. stocks plunged over 1,000 points Thursday amid global fervor over the coronavirus and fear it is beginning to spread in the U.S.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed down 1,190 points, 4.4%, as California officials said investigators are tracking down contacts of a patient in Sacramento with no history of travel to Asia or known exposure to someone who is infected.

Investors are skittish about soaring case counts in South Korea and Italy and whether the massive outbreak, which began in China, has done lasting damage to global supply chains.

President Trump, who closely watches the markets, tried to ease fears late Wednesday by pointing to the relatively low number of cases in the U.S.

He appointed Vice President Mike Pence to lead the response, elevating the issue as an administration priority.

Mr. Pence met with federal disease-fighters Thursday and toured an operations center that is keeping track of cases around the globe.

