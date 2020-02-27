A featured guest of President Trump at a Black History Month celebration praised the president’s pro-life policies Thursday night, saying abortion could kill “somebody that’s going to find the cure for the coronavirus.”

Gertrude Jane Holliday Stone, 89, a civil-rights icon with Houston’s National African American Museum, was called up to the stage by Mr. Trump to speak at the reception.

As they embraced, the diminutive Ms. Stone turned to the audience and said, “I don’t believe in abortions. He doesn’t, either.”

As the crowd applauded loudly and cheered, Ms. Stone continued: “You might be killing an Einstein. You might be killing a Nobel laureate.”

“And you might be killing somebody that’s going to find the cure for the coronavirus,” she said.

She also told the story of how she refused to move to a “Jim Crow car” on a segregated train in 1955. And then she thanked Mr. Trump “for all that you do for humanity.”

Mr. Trump called her “a beautiful woman.”

“America is forever in your debt,” the president told her.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.