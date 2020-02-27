President Trump met in the Oval Office on Thursday with the playwright and actors behind the stage production of “FBI Lovebirds: Undercovers,” about former FBI paramours and anti-Trumpers Peter Strzok and Lisa Page.

Playwright Phelim McAleer said the meeting with the president had been scheduled for 15 minutes, but went on for 45 minutes.

“We were there for 45 minutes in the Oval Office, and he loves it, he loves the play,” Mr. McAleer told the Daily Beast.

The president hasn’t seen the play, but Mr. McAleer said he praised its concept. The script is taken from congressional testimony and text messages between Ms. Page and Mr. Strzok, who discussed the need for an “insurance policy” against Mr. Trump if he won the election in 2016.

The actors in the play, Dean Cain and former Buffy the Vampire Slayer actress Kristy Swanson, also attended the meeting, the Daily Beast reported. The meeting was not on the president’s public schedule.

Mr. McAleer said the president commented in the meeting about “why some people are in prison [and] why other people aren’t.”

“He did most of the talking,” Mr. McAleer said.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.