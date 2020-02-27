A Mexican illegal immigrant who’d repeatedly snuck back into the U.S. head-butted an ICE officer who was attempting to arrest him, federal prosecutors in New York said Thursday, announcing charges against the man.

Luis Estrada-Alvarez, 31, shrugged off a taser shot to his leg and battled all the way to the ground as he resisted arrest, a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer said, recounting the scuffle in a complaint filed in court alongside the charges.

Estrada-Alvarez had been deported in 2008 after being picked up from a jail in Richmond, Virginia. He was deported twice again in 2016, once in October after being arrested in western New York, and again after he was caught trying to sneak back in a month later in Texas.

The government didn’t say when he snuck in again, but they said ICE agents got wind he was back again in western New York and officers went to arrest him early on the morning of Feb. 19.

They tracked him as he left a home and got into a pickup truck, then did a traffic stop. They say Estrada-Alvarez admitted to his identity and multiple deportations, then when asked to get out of the truck he tried to run.

As the officers grabbed for him he jerked his arms away and tried to throw his head back to head-butt one of them. That’s when one of the officers used his taser, but it had no effect. They ended up taking him down to the ground, as he fought.

“Estrada-Alvarez caused bodily injury to two of the deportation officers,” wrote Officer Martin H. Shaft Jr. “One suffered injuries to his left arm and right knee and the other suffered injuries to his right shoulder, elbow and wrist.”

They eventually got him into handcuffs.

He now faces charges of illegal reentry after deportation and assaulting the officers. The charges carry up to 20 years in prison.

