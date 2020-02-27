By - Associated Press - Thursday, February 27, 2020

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) - An Omaha man has been accused of stealing more than $9,400 from a parent-teacher organization.

Douglas County Court records say Bradley Whitmore, 40, is charged with theft. Court records don’t list the name of an attorney who could comment for him.

The records say Whitmore took the money from the organization at Florence Elementary School. He’s accused of making several unauthorized withdrawals from an organization account between August 2019 and Jan. 20.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC.

Please read our comment policy before commenting.

 

Click to Read More and View Comments

Click to Hide