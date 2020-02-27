TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) - A man was killed and a woman was critically injured in a Florida house fire, authorities said.

Leon County deputies and Tallahassee firefighters responded to the burning home in a subdivision northwest of the city early Wednesday morning, according to a sheriff’s office news release.

Two deputies entered the house and carried the woman outside, officials said. Firefighters retrieved the man. Both were taken to a Tallahassee hospital, where the man succumbed to his injuries. The woman remained in critical condition.

Officials weren’t immediately naming the victims.

The cause of the blaze remained under investigation.

