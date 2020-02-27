Vice President Mike Pence on Thursday told conservative activists that a “monster truck” in President Trump is going to run over whoever is left standing out of a crowded 2020 Democratic presidential field.

Mr. Pence likened the most recent Democratic debate to a “demolition derby.”

He said growing up, there was a county fair where people with the “crummiest cars” would drive into an infield and crash into each other until only one was left driving.

“Now you got these Democrats with the crummiest ideas in politics. They’re all smashing into each other and eventually there’ll be one left driving,” the vice president said.

“But I think we all know how this is going to end,” Mr. Pence said at the 2020 Conservative Political Action Conference. “There’s going to be a monster truck with a big ‘T’ on the hood that’s going to drive into the infield and roll right over ‘em!”

He said that in three short years, “we’ve made America great again.”

“But to keep America great, we need you to decide right here and right now that America is going to vote for four more years of Donald Trump in the White House,” Mr. Pence said.

That prompted a “Four more years!” chant from the crowd.

“It’s going to take at least four more years to drain that swamp,” Mr. Pence said.

He touted Mr. Trump’s successes at home on the economy and abroad, including the recent airstrike that killed Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani.

“We’ve been standing with our allies, and we’ve been standing up to our enemies,” he said.

Mr. Pence said he’s proud to be vice president for a president who stands without apology for the sanctity of human life.

“We are defunding Planned Parenthood,” he said to wild cheers and applause. “Life is winning in America.”

He pointed out some 2020 Democrats’ position that there’s no room in the party for pro-life advocates.

“Disgusting!” one man yelled.

