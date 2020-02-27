Vice President Mike Pence echoed his boss Thursday in vowing to protect the American people from the coronavirus, saying containment efforts are working and scolding Democrats as overly partisan in their criticism to date.

“While the risk to the American public remains low, as the president said yesterday, we’re ready. We’re ready for anything,” Mr. Pence told the 2020 Conservative Political Action Conference.

President Trump late Wednesday tapped Mr. Pence to lead the response to the outbreak, which started in China and has sickened more than 80,000 people around the globe.

The U.S. is monitoring 15 cases discovered on its soil and 45 patients who were repatriated from China and Japan.

Mr. Pence acknowledged that one patient is hospitalized — a California case that raises questions about community spread, though the vice president did not address those dynamics and focused on patients who’ve recovered.

He said the administration will use all of its resources to fight the virus, and he chided Democrats who’ve derided Mr. Trump’s approach as “chaotic” and “opaque.”

“This is not the time for partisanship,” Mr. Pence said. “The American people expect us to work together.”

Mr. Pence on Thursday appointed Ambassador Debbie Birx, the U.S. global AIDS coordinator and special representative for global health diplomacy, to serve as the White House coronavirus response coordinator.

The appointment was well-received, though it led to some confusion about who is leading the response.

Mr. Trump said he wants Mr. Pence to run it, although he’s not calling him a “czar,” and Health Secretary Alex Azar is still leading the White House’s coronavirus task force.

Now, the administration has added a third leader.

“Amb. Brix is great. But who, exactly, is in charge? Her? Pence? Azar?” tweeted Ronald Klain, who served as President Obama’s “Ebola czar” during the West African outbreak.

