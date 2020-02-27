Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said the Democratic leader has launched political attacks against the White House over the funding for coronavirus, calling for bipartisanship.

“As the administration did take action, to the apparent puzzlement of basically everyone, including his fellow Democrats, the Democratic Leader began launching partisan political attacks at the White House instead of working together to get this done,” the GOP leader said Thursday.

The Kentucky Republican said Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer urged the funding request, but when it arrived, he began saying it was too little too late.

Mr. McConnell said his colleague “continued to move the goal post.”

“It has been a strange and clumsy effort to override normal bipartisan appropriation talks before they even happen,” he said on the chamber floor Thursday, adding the coronavirus doesn’t care about politics.

“The Congress must be prepared to work together in a collaborative way,” he added.

Mr. McConnell said bipartisan discussions are underway on the appropriations committee, and he expects the Senate to take up the legislation in the next two weeks.

The president has requested more than $2 billion from Congress to combat the spread of the coronavirus.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.