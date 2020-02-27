Roger Stone asked a federal judge Thursday for permission to travel to Ohio for the birth of his first great-grandchild.

Stone, who was convicted last year on charges stemming from special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia probe, is on travel restrictions while he awaits a decision on his request for a new trial.

He requested to travel to Akron, Ohio, from March 3 until March 11, according to his court filing.

Federal prosecutors with U.S. Attorney’s Office in Washington, D.C., have not objected to his travel request, Stone’s court filing said.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.