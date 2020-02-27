Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel on Thursday suggested a lawsuit could be coming to challenge a push among some states to pledge their Electoral College votes to the presidential candidate who wins the national popular vote.

“Stay tuned because the RNC is not going to let this go and there is something coming down the pike,” Ms. McDaniel said at the 2020 Conservative Political Action Conference. “Let me just say I have an intention to be the most litigious chair in history.”

Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas said the popular vote compact is “probably” unconstitutional.

“But it is an open question,” he said. “This is a question that is going to be litigated.”

Ms. McDaniel and Mr. Cruz were speaking at a taping of Mr. Cruz’s podcast at CPAC Thursday

A number of blue states have moved to join an interstate compact that would take effect after states with a combined 270 Electoral College votes join.

Some Democrats have suggested abolishing the electoral college entirely in recent years. President George W. Bush in 2000 and President Trump in 2016 won the presidency even though they lost the national popular vote.

