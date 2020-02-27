BANGOR, Maine (AP) - A Maine woman who survived a shooting spree that killed three people earlier this month has been released from a hospital.

Maine Medical Center said Thursday that Regina Long, 49, has been discharged, the Bangor Daily News reported. She had been listed in critical condition at one point during her stay at the hospital, which followed the Feb. 3 shooting in Machias.

Thomas Gerard Bonfanti, 63, of Northfield, has been charged with the shooting. He’s also charged with the murders of Shawn Currey, 57, of Machias, Jennifer Bryant-Flynn, 49, of Machias, and Samuel Powers, 33, of Jonesboro. He made an initial court appearance on Feb. 5 and was being held without bail at Washington County Jail.

Police have yet to reveal details about the circumstances or motive behind the shootings. A Maine State Police affidavit about the case has been sealed by a judge. Bonfanti’s attorney, Jeffrey Silverstein said his client is likely to plead not guilty in the case. He added that Bonfanti has yet to be indicted and declined to comment more about the case until that happens.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC.